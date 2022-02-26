Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol Fight Live Stream on Saturday

Premier Boxing Champions holds another exciting fight card on Showtime Championship boxing with a three fight event Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, and Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez live from the Cosmopolitan Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 26.

The main event of the evening is Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia, but the co-feature and the opening bouts are just as enticing.

Right before the main event, undefeated American light welterweight prospect Gary Antuanne Russell will faced former world champion Viktor Postol of Ukraine, in a 10-round attraction.

Russell (14-0, 14 KOs) comes from a fighting family, with his older brother Gary Russell Jr. being a former world champion at featherweight, the younger and bigger Russell wants to follow in his footsteps and win a world title as well.

Russell is a hard hitting with all 14 of his wins coming by way of knockout, he believes his boxing skills are superior to Postol and he is ready to come out and show the world he is a force in the 140-pound division.

The 38-year-old Postol (31-3, 12 KOs), is heading into tonight’s fight with a lot on his mind after the tragic times going in his native Ukraine.

He hasn’t seen his family in weeks and flew to Los Angeles to train under the legendary coach Freddie Roach, then news broke recently of the Russian invasion, he thought of his wife and twin sons still there.

He is told that his family is safe, but he must remain focused tonight and will fight in the ring for Ukraine and for his family.

The opening bout of the evening features Filipino IBF junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-1-2, 22 KOs), defending his title against the mandatory undefeated challenger Fernando Daniel Martinez (13-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina.

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

