How to Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green UFC Fight Night Vegas 49 Live Stream

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Facility on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green. The event will be shown on ESPN+ Live Streaming service.

The main event of the evening was originally Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight 5 round fight, but on February 16, Dariush had to pull out of the fight due to an injury to his ankle and Bobby Green was willing to step in on 10 days notice.

To accommodate Green who was willing to save the headline event on such short notice, the fight with Makhachev will be at a catchweight of 160-pounds.

Islam Makhachev is widely considered one of the best lightweights in the UFC. Since the retirement of his friend and training partner former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he feels it is now his time to become champion of the division.

What makes the fighter from Dagestan so dangerous is his grappling ability, just like Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has excellent wrestling and uses it to control his opponent on the ground and ground and pound or submit them.

Makhachev has only one professional MMA defeat and that was by KO in 2015 at UFC 192 to Adriano Martins and he hasn’t lost since.

He has been asking for a title shot against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and hopefully will get one soon but first he must beat the always tough Bobby Green to move one step closer to his dream.

Late replacement Bobby Green has no fear taking on one of the most dominant lightweights in the UFC on late notice.

Green is a veteran with over 40 fights and will fight anyone, he comes from a wrestling background but also has good stand up, if he wins tonight and pulls off the upset, it will be a life changing moment for him and will shake up the division.

Main Card

Catchweight (160 lb) – Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight – Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Women’s Flyweight – Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Lightweight – Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Middleweight – Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Prelim Undercard

Catchweight (160 lb) – Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Women’s Featherweight – Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Lightweight – Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Featherweight – Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Welterweight – Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Flyweight – Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

Event: UFC Fight Night Vegas 49: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Venue: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

How to Watch tonight’s event: You will need to be a subscriber of ESPN+ in order to view the live stream and other UFC events. Visit https://plus.espn.com/ufc for more information.

