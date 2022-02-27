Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak FREE Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Before undefeated WBO cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie defends his title against Michal Cieslak on DAZN, Matchroom Boxing promotions will have a FREE three fight live stream Before The Bell on YouTube.

Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal Cieslak takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday.

The Before The Bell live stream on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube channel will feature top prospects from the Matchroom stable.

The pre-show will also discuss the main card and main event, this will be a great appetizer for fight fans who like to watch fight cards in their entirety.

The stream will feature Heavyweight action as Demsey McKean takes on Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, and two cruiserweight bouts, John Hedges fighting Aleksander Nagolski, and Cheavon Clarke facing Toni Visic.

The main event on DAZN will showcase Britain’s own top cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie defending his belt against title challenger Michal Cieslak of Poland.

Okolie, 29, represented Great Britain at the 2016 RIO Olympics, although he didn’t medal in the games, he came back to lucrative offers from various promoters.

He fought in the amateurs and in the Olympics as a heavyweight, he decided to cut weight and fight at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds and it was one of the best decisions he mad as he became a world champion in the division.

At 6 feet, 5 inches tall he could definitely move back up to heavyweight but he feels cruiserweight is the best division for him at the moment and he would like to unify all the belts.

The YouTube live stream will be FREE and will begin at 3:00 PM in the UK, and 10:00 AM ET/7:00 AM PT in the USA on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Heavyweight – Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte

Cruiserweight – John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic

Before The Bell: Okolie vs Cieslak Live Stream Undercard



YouTube Video by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...