Nadia Flalhi vs. Hollie Towl Live Stream on FITE this Sunday February 13

Italy’s Nadia Flalhi Challenges UK’s Hollie Towl For European Honours Exclusively Live on FITE this Sunday Feb 13th

This Sunday, the 13th February, Westfield, Sheffield’s Hollie Towl will step up a division and challenge Marche, Italy’s unbeaten Nadia Flalhi for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Featherweight European title, in association with KC Sofas and broadcast globally exclusively live on FITE.

Towl, at just 18 years of age is already the youngest reigning World Champion, of either gender, having secured the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Featherweight World Crown with a victory over Argentina’s Cristina Del Valle Pacheco back in September 2021, now has her eyes firmly set on becoming the youngest two division World Champion and this weekend’s challenge against Flalhi, for the European crown, is the first step for the exceptionally talented young star in achieving her dream.

The lucky fans that have secured tickets for the SOLD OUT event, that takes place in Worksop, Nottinghamshire in the UK, will be treated to an afternoon of action, as besides the Towl Vs Flalhi European Title fight, there will be five further contests featuring local talent.

Heading up the support card is reigning WIBA International and PBC Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Eleanor Coulson, who faces Londoner Aimee Moody in a six round non-championship contest.

Fellow Middleweight Cameron Moran will be looking to take his record to 2-0-0, when he faces Zahir Bennett, and exciting unbeaten Cruiserweight prospect Alvis Berzins faces a late replacement in Owen James.

Debuting Super Middleweight Luke Wight is set for a baptism of fire when he faces the highly experienced battler Richard Harrison and last but not least fellow pro debutee Jayden Harris is sure to have an action packed maiden outing as he is set to go toe-to-toe with Belfast’s Marty Kayes.

Hollie Towl versus Nadia Flalhi for the PBC European Super Featherweight Championship headlines the Boyle’s Pro Boxing promoted Valentine’s Massacre event, in association with KC Sofas and broadcast globally exclusively live on FITE from 1:30pm (GMT) on Sunday 13th February 2022.

