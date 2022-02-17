VIDEO: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream

The long awaited grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook is finally happening and only a few short days away, but first the two combatants will square off and exchange words at the pre-fight press conference before their big showdown on Saturday night.

The British rivals have been feuding since their childhood days when they used to spar as youngsters in the same gym. Khan claimed he got the better of Brook in sparring and Brook told Khan if that is true lets fight professionally to see who really is the best. The two continued to talk trash for years and never coming close to a bout agreement until now.

Khan eventually went on to become an Olympic silver medalist and a light welterweight world champion in boxing. Brook became a welterweight champion and both dared to be great against some of the best fighters in boxing today.

Khan and Brook both showed that they have the skills and toughness to compete with the best, and the animosity they shared will carry over in the ring.

Khan and Brook never fought in their primes with each fighter accusing the other of ducking and avoiding, but now is better late then never as the two will fight in a packed AO Manchester Arena on February 19th.

The press conference starts at 4:30 AM PT and 12:30 PM on Thursday, February 17 in the UK and will be live streamed on Top Rank’s official YouTube channel.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream Video



Video by Top Rank

The Amir Khan vs Kell Brook “Judgment Day” fight takes place on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The event is promoted by BOXXER and will be shown on ESPN+ live streaming service in the United States and will be on Sky Sports Box Office PPV in the United Kingdom.

