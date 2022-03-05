Before The Bell: Chocolatito Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez FREE Live Stream on YouTube

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez takes on Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC diamond super flyweight championship in a can’t miss bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division on March 5 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, Live Stream on DAZN.
Chocolatito was widely regarded as a top 5 pound for pound fighter at one point before he suffered back to back losses to Thai knockout artist Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017.
After those defeats he went on a four fight win streak before losing to Mexican rival Juan Francisco Estrada by split decision in his most recent outing.
Julio Cesar Martinez is a tough Mexican fighter who held the WBC flyweight title since 2019 before losing it on the sales on Friday for failure to make the weight limit twice.
Martinez paid a hefty fee and Chocolatito will make him pay in the ring on Saturday night.
Before the Main Event card on DAZN, fight fans will be treated to a FREE live stream on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube channel (Video Below).
The Before The Bell undercard bouts will feature undefeated young talent, most notably Marc Castro who is quickly becoming a must see fighter in the lightweight division.
Also the pro debut of Australian Olympian Skye Nicolson taking on undefeated Local fighter out of San Diego Jessica Juarez in a women’s super featherweight clash.
Rounding out the card are Anthony Herrera versus Jose Toribio in a bantamweight bout, and super middleweights Diego Pacheco and Genc Pllana in the opening fight of the broadcast.
The Live Stream starts at 2:45 PM PT on March 5, 2022.
Before The Bell Fight Card
Lightweight – Marc Castro vs Julio Madera
Bantamweight – Anthony Herrera vs Jose Toribio
Women’s Super Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs Jessica Juarez
Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs Genc Pllana
YouTube video upload by Matchroom Boxing