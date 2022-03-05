Before The Bell: Chocolatito Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez FREE Live Stream on YouTube

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez takes on Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC diamond super flyweight championship in a can’t miss bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division on March 5 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, Live Stream on DAZN.

Chocolatito was widely regarded as a top 5 pound for pound fighter at one point before he suffered back to back losses to Thai knockout artist Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017.

After those defeats he went on a four fight win streak before losing to Mexican rival Juan Francisco Estrada by split decision in his most recent outing.

Julio Cesar Martinez is a tough Mexican fighter who held the WBC flyweight title since 2019 before losing it on the sales on Friday for failure to make the weight limit twice.

Martinez paid a hefty fee and Chocolatito will make him pay in the ring on Saturday night.

Before the Main Event card on DAZN, fight fans will be treated to a FREE live stream on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube channel (Video Below).

The Before The Bell undercard bouts will feature undefeated young talent, most notably Marc Castro who is quickly becoming a must see fighter in the lightweight division.

Also the pro debut of Australian Olympian Skye Nicolson taking on undefeated Local fighter out of San Diego Jessica Juarez in a women’s super featherweight clash.

Rounding out the card are Anthony Herrera versus Jose Toribio in a bantamweight bout, and super middleweights Diego Pacheco and Genc Pllana in the opening fight of the broadcast.

The Live Stream starts at 2:45 PM PT on March 5, 2022.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs Julio Madera

Bantamweight – Anthony Herrera vs Jose Toribio

Women’s Super Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs Jessica Juarez

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs Genc Pllana



YouTube video upload by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...