BKFC Fight Night New York 2: Jarod Grant vs Anthony Retic LIVE Stream on March 12

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to New York with BKFC Fight Night New York II live from the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort in Seneca, NY on March 12.
The main event of the evening is a bantamweight bout that was originally supposed to headlined by BKFC bantamweight champion “Brutal” Johnny Bedford (6-1 BKFC) and Jarod Grant but Bedford was replaced by Anthony Retic and it will now be a non-title.
Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant (4-0 BKFC) and Anthony Retic (2-0) are both undefeated and eager to get the next title shot, and someones undefeated record has got to go.
Grant has 4 wins with 3 knockouts and Retic who towers over Grant has 2 wins with no knockouts.
This fight will be a David versus Goliath match, with the much shorter Grant trying to find a way to get inside on the taller and lanky Retic. Grant believes his power will be the deciding factor but the tough part is being able to close the distance in order to land the power shots on the taller opponent.
The event will be shown on the BKTV App and also on FITE.TV Pay-Per-View Live Stream.
BKFC Fight Night New York II Fight Card
Jarod Grant vs Anthony Retic
Connor Tierney vs Jeremiah Riggs
Eddie Hoch vs Dustin Pague
Matt Phillips vs Manuel Moreira
Charisa Sigala vs Angela Danzig
Gabe Sacchetti vs Jack Grady
Zachary Calmus vs Kyle Mcelroy
Devin Gibson vs Kody Murray
Christian Torres vs Stanislav Grosu
Lardy Navarro vs Anthony Prater
Art Driscoll vs Damon Bell
Venue: Seneca Allegany Casino & Resort in Seneca, New York
Date and Time: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT
TV/Live Stream: BKTV App and FITE.TV