BKFC Fight Night New York 2: Jarod Grant vs Anthony Retic LIVE Stream on March 12

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to New York with BKFC Fight Night New York II live from the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort in Seneca, NY on March 12.

The main event of the evening is a bantamweight bout that was originally supposed to headlined by BKFC bantamweight champion “Brutal” Johnny Bedford (6-1 BKFC) and Jarod Grant but Bedford was replaced by Anthony Retic and it will now be a non-title.

Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant (4-0 BKFC) and Anthony Retic (2-0) are both undefeated and eager to get the next title shot, and someones undefeated record has got to go.

Grant has 4 wins with 3 knockouts and Retic who towers over Grant has 2 wins with no knockouts.

This fight will be a David versus Goliath match, with the much shorter Grant trying to find a way to get inside on the taller and lanky Retic. Grant believes his power will be the deciding factor but the tough part is being able to close the distance in order to land the power shots on the taller opponent.

The event will be shown on the BKTV App and also on FITE.TV Pay-Per-View Live Stream.

BKFC Fight Night New York II Fight Card

Jarod Grant vs Anthony Retic

Connor Tierney vs Jeremiah Riggs

Eddie Hoch vs Dustin Pague

Matt Phillips vs Manuel Moreira

Charisa Sigala vs Angela Danzig

Gabe Sacchetti vs Jack Grady

Zachary Calmus vs Kyle Mcelroy

Devin Gibson vs Kody Murray

Christian Torres vs Stanislav Grosu

Lardy Navarro vs Anthony Prater

Art Driscoll vs Damon Bell

Venue: Seneca Allegany Casino & Resort in Seneca, New York

Date and Time: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: BKTV App and FITE.TV

Like this: Like Loading...