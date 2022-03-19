David Avanesyan vs Oskari Metz Live Stream on BT Sport Saturday Night

Armenian welterweight David Avanesyan takes on undefeated Oskari Metz of Finland in the main event of promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotionsvcard at the OVO arena in London on Saturday night.

Avanesyan, 33, is one of the most exciting welterweights to watch and always tries to go for the KO when he hurts his opponent.

He has been on a five fight knockout streak since losing by TKO to Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas on February 16, 2018.

On Saturday night he will take on an undefeated Finnish fighter Oskari Metz and will aim to take the undefeated record of his opponent.

For Avanesyan this is a resurgence and chance to climb to a legitimate world title shot against one of the title holders in the welterweight division.

The current Champions in the welterweight division are Undefeated Americans WBA champ Terence Crawford and WBC/IBF Champ Errol Spence Jr, and Cuban WBA champion Yordenis Ugas who recently beat and retired Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao.

The card is loaded with undefeated hot boxing prospects including Hamzah Sheeraz (14-0, 10 KOs) who competes in the middleweight division.

Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann (11-0, 6 KOs) will take on Charles Tondo (12-4-2, 5 KOs) in an 8-round Bantamweight bout.

Also on the card are undefeated lightweights Mark Chamberlain and Sam Noakes and many other young rising stars in the sport will be on the card.

Fight Card

Welterweight – David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz

Bantamweight – Dennis McCann vs. Charles Tondo

Featherweight – Louie Lynn vs. James Beech Jr.

Middleweight – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Jez Smith

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Jeff Ofori

Lightweight – Sam Noakes vs. Vincenzo Finiello

Light Welterweight – Henry Turner vs. Ivan Njegac

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Light Welterweight – Sonny Ali vs. Des Newton

Super Featherweight – Royston Barney-Smith vs. Adan Martinez

David Avanesyan vs Oskari Metz takes place at the OVO Arena in London, England on March 19, 2022 and will be shown on BT Sport in the UK.

