Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, Xander Zayas, John Bauza Live Stream on Saturday

Top Rank promotions will host a Tripleheader boxing card on March 19 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden featuring three undefeated Puerto Rican rising stars Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls, Xander Zayas vs Quincy LaVallais and John Bauza vs Tony Luis.

The boxing event will be televised on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and on ESPN+ Live Streaming service online.

In the main event super middleweight knockout artist Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against Canadian contender Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs).

Berlanga is one of the promising future stars and he wants to be the one of the up and coming Puerto Rican boxers to carry the flag for Puerto Rico boxing like Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto did before him.

The young power puncher said he learned a lot from the fights where he went the distance and won’t try to rush the KO and box more.

Rolls only defeat was to former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, and he feels people are overlooking him after that loss and will be shocked when he pulls off the upset against Berlanga.

The co-feature has junior middleweight standout Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) fighting Quincy LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight attraction.

Zayas is a well spoken and respectable young man who likes to credit his family for making him the man he is today and he is quickly becoming one of the brightest stars in boxing and role models in the sport.

The opening bout of the ESPN broadcast features John “El Terrible” Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) going up against experienced veteran Tony “Lightning” Luis (29-4, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls

Super Welterweight – Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais

Light Welterweight – John Bauza vs. Tony Luis

Light Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder

Super Featherweight – Henry Lebron vs. Josec Ruiz

Light Welterweight – Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Arturo De Islas

Venue: Hulu Theatre Madison Square Garden in New York

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

