Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza, Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima Fight Live Stream Tonight on ESPN

Top Rank heads to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California for a stacked fight card that will be live streamed on ESPN+ on Friday, March 4.

The Main event will be a Mexico versus Puerto Rico rivalry fight with Mexican-American Jose Ramirez taking on Puerto Rican Jose Pedraza in a WBC light welterweight title eliminator bout.

In the co-feature, former title contender Joet Gonzalez will take on Filipino Jeo Santisima in a featherweight contest that could be fight of the night, since both fighters are highly offensive.

Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) comes from Glendora, California and he has a good amateur pedigree and his only two losses came to top caliber opponents. His first loss was to Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson and his second career defeat was a very good showing against hard hitting Emanuel Navarette.

He went the distance and lost by unanimous decision in both of his losses, and believes he will put on a show against Filipino Santisma tonight on ESPN+.

Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) comes from Aroroy, Philippines and he believes this fight with Gonzalez will be the fight to help bring his career to greater heights.

The Filipino lost by TKO to WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II card and he wants to show that he can bounce back from defeat like he did early on in his career.

The heavyweight debut of US Olympian Ricard Torrez Jr. will also be part of the card, he will take on Allen Melson.

Ramirez (26-1-0, 17KOs) is the former WBC and WBO unified 140-pound champion and his only professional defeat was against current undisputed champion Josh Taylor of Scotland.

This will be the first fight back for Ramirez since losing his titles to Taylor, and he said he is more than ready to return and show the world he still has what it takes to become a world champion in the division.

His opponent tonight is former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza.

Pedraza (29-3-0, 14KOs) held the IBF super featherweight title and the WBO lightweight titles, and is now campaigning in his third weight division.

He lost his super featherweight title to Gervonta “Tank” Davis and then would eventually move up capture the lightweight belt and then lose to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

This will be a huge test for Pedraza to see if he can compete with a natural light welterweight and former champion in Ramirez.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Allen Melson

Featherweight – Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima

Super Featherweight – Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Abraham Montoya

Lightweight – Hector Tanajara vs. Miguel Contreras

Lightweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Aelio Mesquita

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Donte Stubbs

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Johnny Bernal

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Brandon Hughes

Venue: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Date and Time: Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

