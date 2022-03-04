Roy Jones Jr Boxing presents Tapia vs. Cruz Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

RJJ Boxing goes on Cruz Control – Streaming Live & Exclusively from Mexico Mar. 24th on UFC FIGHT PASS(R)

LAS VEGAS (March 3, 2022) – RJJ Boxing will be on Cruz Control for its March 24th show at Palenque de la Feriz in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The show will be presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing) in association with De La O Promotions, World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) and Team Cruz Promotions.

The RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS event is part of the 40th Nayarit Festival which is celebrated between March 10 and 27. The festival displays the cultural identity of Nayarit, like the indigenous community, and also provides entertainment by offering regional artists at national and international events. It attracts between 20,000 and 30,000 people each day of the festival.

“”We always enjoy going to Mexico,” RJJ Boxing president Lisa Veltre said. “We’ve been able to explore and showcase towns throughout Mexico, thanks to our partnership with De La O Promotions and WCBS. The RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS series was revitalized thanks to Emanuel Romo, his promotional company, and WCBS. I’m looking forward to promoting a show in a new town, Tepic, for the first time.”

The main event pits hometown favorite Salvatore “Chango” Tapia (12-3-1, 10 KOs) and Emiliano “Letal” Cruz (13-3, 12 KOs) in an 8-round bout between super lightweight Mexican knockout artists.

A former WBC FECOMBOX Super Lightweight Champion, Tapia has won three in a row, five of his last six. The 24-year-old Tapia captured the FECOMBOX title in October of 2020, when he stopped Flavio Ramos Zamora in the fifth round, while Cruz, 27, has won six of his last eight fights.

This match doesn’t figure to go the distance as the two Mexican fighters have registered a combined 22 knockouts in their 25 victories for a whopping 88-percent win percentage.

Red-hot lightweight prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Lugo Cota (7-0, 5 KOs) will be showcased once again on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS in a 6-round bout versus Ricardo Rodriguez (7-2, 1 KO). The 19-year-old Cota, the youngest member of the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, is coming off a KO of the Night performance in the most recent RJJ Boxing event.

In a battle of super flyweight prospects, undefeated Israel-native David Alaverdian (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on hometown favorite Josue “El Penas” Ramirez (5-1, 4 KOs) on the undercard.

Also slated to fight is WBO Latino Super Middleweight Champion Lester Martinez (10-0, 9 KOs). Ranked No. 14 by the WBO, Martinez fights out of Guatemala City, Guatemala. In his pro debut in 2019, the Guatemalan knockout specialist stopped former world champion Ricardo Mayorga in the opening round, and he also has notable knockouts of Michi Munoz and Uriel Gonzalez.

Additional matches and missing opponents will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

