Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem, Regis Prograis vs. Tyrone McKenna Live Stream on March 19

Probellum Media and Boxing promotions heads to Dubai for a stacked boxing card featuring Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem and Regis Prograis vs. Tyrone McKenna in the featured bouts of the evening on March 19.

The co-main event has former light welterweight champion Regis Prograis of Louisiana, taking on former child actor from the UK Tyrone McKenna.

Prograis is best known for his heavy handed power and his war with current undisputed 140 pound kingpin Josh Taylor.

Prograis lost to Taylor and has been chasing a rematch with the Scottish fighter to get revenge for his only professional loss.

McKenna is the underdog but he feels he has the skills to shock the hard hitting Prograis and is looking at this moment to make himself serious player in the light welterweight division.

Undefeated British IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards will defend his title against Pakistani challenger Muhammad Waseem in the main event.

Edwards, 26, won the IBF title against South African Moruti Mthalane on April 30, 2021 and defended the belt on December 2021 against Filipino Jayson Mama.

The London born fighter will be in for a tough test in Dubai but he is always ready and will being tip top shape because he wants to hold on to the title for a long time.

The challenger is Muhammad Waseem who at 34, will fight the the IBF title for a second time, in his first championship bout he lost to Moruti Mthalane who Edwards eventually dethroned.

Waseem isn’t getting any younger and he would like to become a world champion and bring a world title in boxing to Pakistan.

Fight Card

Flyweight Championship – Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem (IBF title)

Light Welterweight – Regis Prograis vs. Tyrone McKenna

Featherweight – TJ Doheny vs. Cesar Juarez

Light Welterweight – Hovhannes Bachkov vs. Cristian Rafael Coria

Super Bantamweight – Peter McGrail vs. Uriel Lopez

Lightweight – Faizan Anwar vs. Khojiakbar Qodirokhunov

Super Featherweight – Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Mohamed Kashinde

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Dennis Bartos

Cruiserweight – Jamie King vs. Naveen Verma

Light Heavyweight – Khalid Ayub vs. Annem Sivareddy

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai

Promotion: Probellum

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Discovery+ in the United States and Eurosport in the UK

Like this: Like Loading...