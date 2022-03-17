Thor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall Weigh-in Results, Watch Free Live Stream on Saturday

The Heaviest Boxing Match in History is set as the strongman combatants Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson and Eddie “The Beast” Hall weighed in on St Patrick’s Day March 17 and will square off on March 19th via Free live stream on Segi TV.

First on the scales was Eddie Hall who is making his professional boxing debut, he weighed in at 22st 3lb.

Second on the scale was Thor Bjornsson who is fighting in his fourth boxing bout, he weighed in at 23st 9lb.

The two World Strongest Man champions weighed in for a combined 47 stone which is roughly 658 pounds making this the heaviest boxing match in history.

The two rivals were fuming with animosity leading up to the weigh-in as both continued to trade insults and had to be held apart at the pre-fight press conference.

The weigh-in took place shortly after and both fighters had to do a face off several feet apart to avoid anyone throwing a punch and jeopardizing the big event on Saturday night.

The bad blood between the two is real and it stems from the days they were competing in the Strongman competitions, with Eddie Hall beating out Thor in the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition.

Hall accused Thor of being a sore loser and not congratulating him after the event.

Thor won the 2018 Strongman competition which Hall didn’t compete in and Hall took a shot at Thor saying he only won because he didn’t compete against him that year.

Now the two heavyweights will trade leather and finally settle the grudge inside the cage after years of back and forth insults.

Thor vs. Hall takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The fight will shown online via Free Live Stream on segi.tv/thorvseddie

The stream will begin at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT.

