Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Press Conference Live Stream Video

Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) is ready to return to the boxing ring and defend his WBC heavyweight world title, and this time he will face British rival Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) on April 23rd.

The Two British heavyweights will first trade barbs at the fight kick off press conference on Tuesday, March 1st at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The presser will be live streamed on YouTube.

Fury, 33, can’t wait to return to the UK and defend his WBC title in front of hometown fans, and he will do it in a packed Wembley Stadium against fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in a fight that is sure to please the British boxing fans and those around the globe.

Whyte, 33, has been calling out Fury for a fight and now he finally has it. The WBC made Whyte the mandatory challenger and Fury had to defend his title against Whyte in order to keep the title.

This will be the biggest stage of Whyte’s boxing career and also the biggest payday, he will also have the opportunity of a lifetime to fight for the chance to become world champion and to dethrone the greatest heavyweight of the last decade.

Fury wanted a showdown with WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine as his first choice of opponent so he could fight for the undisputed championship, but Anthony Joshua refused to step aside and will likely exercise his rematch option with Usyk next.

The press conference live stream will be shown on Top Rank’s official YouTube channel (Video below) and will begin at 6:00 AM PT on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte PRESS CONFERENCE Live Stream



YouTube Video upload by Top Rank Boxing

The Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight is promoted by Top Rank and Queensberry promotions and will be show live on ESPN Pay-Per-View on April 22, 2023.

