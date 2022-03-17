Undefeated LA prospect John “Scrappy” Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta on March 19

Los Angeles Inner-City Legend Undefeated bantamweight prospect John “Scrappy” Ramirez Fighting at home for first time this Saturday, March 19, 2022.



LOS ANGELES (March 17, 2022) – Undefeated Los Angeles bantamweight prospect John “Scrappy” Ramirez (8-0, 7 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday (Mar. 19) to take on Roberto “Escorpion” Pucheta (10-20-3, 10 KOs), of Mexico, in a 6-round bout on the Blair Cobbs-Alexis Rocha card (replacing Vergil Ortiz, Jr.-Michael McKinson), presented by Golden Boy Promotions.

The main card will be streamed live on DAZN from USC Galen Center in Los Angeles; go to Golden Boy’s YouTube page to watch the Ramirez vs. Pucheta live stream.

Ramirez is an LA inner-city sports legend. His journey started on the gridiron, not in a ring, when he was a key member of the Lincoln High football team, profiled in a 2015 documentary, “ESPN 60: Letterman.” The players were from a crime-ridden section of Hollywood riddled with drugs and guns. Ramirez was a 5′ 4″, 160-pound running back on a team that, starting in Pop Warner competition, and advanced to Lincoln High, which hadn’t experienced success in football. Lincoln High went on to become a 3-time league champion, highlighted by its semi-final playoff appearance in his senior year, which eventually led “Scrappy” to a roster spot on the Los Angeles Valley College’s football team.

“The venue is only a five-minute drive from my home,” an excited Ramirez said. “I literally drive by it every day. I grew up around USC and played football there. Now, I’m fighting in the inner-city where I grew up. That’s pretty dope! My dream is to fight at Staples Center, which is only a three-minute drive for me. I’m getting closer.

“Things like this don’t happen by accident. On March 18th, I’ll showcase my skills in front of my people. LA is the City of Champions, but we haven’t had a world boxing champion since Oscar de la Hoya, who grew up in East LA. My goal is to be the next LA champ.”

“Scrappy,” who was one of the most active fighters in 2021 with seven bouts, successfully transitioned from football to boxing, albeit a relatively short amateur boxing career with only 25 amateur matches. He did garner top honors in the Sugar Bert National Championships, as well as in the regional Golden Gloves and SoCal tournaments.

“I last fought on December 18th, took a week off, and went right back to training camp at Brickhouse Boxing Club (N. Hollywood),” the 26-year-old Ramirez added. “I’m getting better and that’s super exciting for me. I’ve been with my strength-and-conditioning coach, running, and working on my boxing skills. My training hasn’t stopped, it’s going full force.”

Pucheta has been stopped only once in 33 pro fights, back in 2016 by Emanuel Navarrete, the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion, who sports a 35-1 (29 KOs) pro record.

“He’s a tough, durable opponent,” Ramirez noted, “who has been in the ring with a lot of good prospects. This is a great opportunity for me to make a statement by becoming only the second to knock him out.”

Ramirez’ accelerated pace and development continues this Saturday, when it’ll be “Scrappy Time” once again, only this time at home.

“I want to be at the top and will,” he concluded. “Every fight elevates me. My goal is to be No. 1 in my weight class, and I’ll get there because of my hard work and dedication.”

INFORMATION:

Website: www.ZurdoPromotions.com

Facebook: /JohnRamirez

Instagram: @zurdoramirez, @zurdopromotions, @Scrappyboxing

Twitter: @ZurdoPromotions, @GilbertoZurdoRamirez

Like this: Like Loading...