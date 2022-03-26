Watch Felix Sturm vs. Istvan Szili Live Stream Tonight on Bild

Former two-division world boxing champion Felix Sturm takes on Istvan Szili of Hungary in a super middleweight main event on Saturday night, live from Westlfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany.

The event is promoted by LIB Boxing Promotions and will televised and live streamed in Germany on BILD.

Sturm, 43, is on a comeback trail that began in 2020 after being retired since 2016. He showed in his last two fights since his return to boxing that he still has the conditioning and ability to compete and wants to go for another world title.

In his way is a very rugged and tough Hungarian foe Istvan Szili who has his own dreams of championship gold and is looking at this fight as an opportunity of a lifetime.

Sturm has an ultimate goal of landing a world title shot at 168 pounds and that could mean challenging the great Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez who owns all the titles at super middleweight.

If Sturm is able to win another belt in his 40’s he will be part of the company of legendary boxers who won titles in their 40’s such as Bernard Hopkins, George Foreman, Manny Pacquiao to name a few.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Felix Sturm vs. Istvan Szili

Super Middleweight – Petro Ivanov vs. Timo Rost

Middleweight – Simon Zachenhuber vs. Maurice Morio

Super Middleweight – Ryno Liebenberg vs. Kassim Ouma

Women’s Light Middleweight – Hanna Hansen vs. Jeanmary Martinez

Heavyweight – Oleksandr Zakhozhyi vs. Evgenios Lazaridis

Middleweight – Anas El Abid vs. Gyorgy Mizsei Jr

Welterweight – Malik Aksakal vs. Bilal Messoudi

Light Middleweight – Ajdin Reiz vs. Pal Olah

Super Lightweight – Ilias Kallouch vs. Pierre Woloszynski

Middleweight – Meris Idrizi vs. Barnabas Szabo

The Felix Sturm vs. Istvan Szili fight on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM CET / 3:00 PM ET/PT, Bild in Germany will live stream the event. For more info: https://www.bild.de/

