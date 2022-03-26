WATCH Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha Fight Live Stream on KAYO

Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha will headline the PBC on SHOWTIME triple header broadcast at the The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday night. The event will be shown on KAYO in Australia and SHOWTIME in the USA.

The supporting bouts for the three-fight broadcast will be a lightweight 10 round co-main event between Michel Rivera and Joseph Adorno, and the opening bout will feature Elvis Rodriguez versus Juan Jose Velasco in a light welterweight match set for 10 rounds.

When you think of Australian boxing legends the great Kostya Tszyu always comes to mind, and tonight the son of that legendary hall of fame boxer will make his US debut to create his own path to greatness.

Tim Tszyu, 27, has a lot of pressure, he has to live under the shadow of his father, but he doesn’t care about the detractors because he really believes that he will be a champion and defend his titles multiple times like his father did.

Having fought the majority of his fights in Australia, boxing critics said the young Tszyu was being protected and would need to head to the United States and fight some of the top contenders to prove himself without the comfort of his home.

Tsyzu has answered the critics and will make his debut on March 26, and he is taking on one tough opponent who has never been knocked out in US Olympian Terrell Gausha.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds

Light Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds

Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds

Light Middleweight – Brian Mendoza vs. Benjamin Whitaker, 8 rounds

Heavyweight – Joseph Goodall vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds

Light Middleweight – Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Ahmad Cheikho, 10 rounds

Light Middleweight – Travon Marshall vs. Timothy Parks, 6 rounds

Super Bantamweight – Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds

Lightweight – Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds

The fight will be broadcast in Australia on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM on Pay-per-view live stream on Main Event Kayo Sports https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/

Americans can watch the Tszyu vs. Gausha broadcast on Saturday, March 26 at 9:00/6:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME in the USA, and Live Stream on the SHOWTIME APP. For more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights

