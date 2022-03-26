Yamaguchi Falcao vs Damian Bonelli Live on Bally Sports, March 26

Orlando, FL (March 25, 2022) – Yamaguchi Falcao made weight for his 168 pound super middleweight showdown with Argentina’s Damian Bonelli.

The Brazilian fighter weighed in at 166.8 pounds with no issue making the super middleweight limit and is ready to go on Saturday night. His opponent Damian Bonelli weighed in at the limit of 168 pounds and looked in great shape.

Falcao, 20-1-1 (9 KO’s), meets Bonelli in a ten round contest for the NABA super middleweight title tomorrow evening at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m confident Yamaguchi will impress Saturday night,” said Falcao’s promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Yama’s coming off a great training camp and (head trainer) Jim McLaughlin’s done an excellent job helping him a craft a more aggressive style.”

The Falcao-Bonelli match-up will be televised on Bally Sports, Live Streamed on the Bally Sports app and Display TV on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

The boxing card is promoted by American Dream Presents in association with Box Lab Promotions. The first fight is scheduled for 6:00 PM and tickets are on sale now at cariberoyale.com/boxing.

