All ACCESS: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas Full Episode 1 Video

SHOWTIME sports presents All ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas documentary series that leads up to the big welterweight championship unification bout between undefeated WBC/IBF champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas on April 16th.

In Episode 1 of All ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas, the cameras follow the two champions around in the day to day lives and training camps.

Spence, is the undefeated Texan who has overcome adversity with a devastating car crash after his biggest win over Shawn Porter. Many thought he would never be the same after that accident but he proved them wrong and put on a masterclass against former world champion Danny Garcia in his comeback fight.

A dream of a lifetime happened after he outboxed Garcia, he got a big money payday and a chance to face Manny Pacquiao the future hall of famer.

The fight was close but with only a few weeks before his big money match-up with Pacquiao, he was forced to pull out due to a torn retina that required surgery to repair.

Ugas defected from Cuba years ago to turn pro in boxing and live a better life, he trains out of Las Vegas, Nevada with former Cuban national team coach Ishmael Salas and the two have a great training relationship that lead to the biggest moment of Ugas career when he got the call to replace Errol Spence Jr. and face the Filipino legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

Ugas would eventually beat Pacquiao by decision and send the Filipino 8-division champion into retirement and now he will be unifying titles with Errol Spence Jr., for a for 3 world titles and a step closer to undisputed status.

Watch All ACCESS follow the two around with Errol Spence living his life on a big ranch with horses he purchased to bring him peace of mind since his accident and Ugas with his team in Las Vegas including his fiancee and trainer as they prepare for their showdown on April 16.

ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Ugas Episode 1



YouTube video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

SPENCE VS. UGAS PPV on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM PT, Watch LIVE on SHOWTIME PAY-PER-VIEW!

