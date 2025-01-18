Misfits Boxing 20: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor Free Fight Live Stream Countdown Show

Misfits & DAZN X Series 020: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor is set, with a main event featuring former UFC fighter Darren Till making his crossover debut in the boxing ring against fan favorite Anthony Taylor.

The event will air live on DAZN from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on January 18, with a Free live stream preliminary countdown show on YouTube at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT airing before the main card. The bout will see Till, a Liverpool native, step into the squared circle for the first time as a professional boxer, facing the experienced California-based fighter, Anthony Taylor. The scheduled eight-round cruiserweight contest will be a fascinating matchup between two fighters from different combat sports backgrounds.

Darren Till, who has competed at the highest level in mixed martial arts with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, brings a wealth of experience to the fight, despite his lack of professional boxing experience. Known for his unorthodox striking style inside the octagon, Till will look to translate those skills into the boxing ring against Taylor. Taylor, on the other hand, has made his name in boxing and MMA, with a record of impressive wins and a reputation for his tenacity and durability. This matchup promises to showcase the best of both fighters, with a blend of MMA and boxing skills set to collide.

The co-main event features an exciting cruiserweight clash between Wade Plemons from Loudon, Tennessee and Moziah Pinder aka Masai Warrior from London, England. Both fighters are newcomers to Misfits Boxing, and this four-round bout will be an excellent opportunity for them to make a statement in the cruiserweight division. Plemons and Pinder bring their own unique styles, and fans can expect a fast-paced encounter as both look to build momentum in their boxing careers.

In a six-round cruiserweight contest, Ty Mitchell of Derby, England will face Thomas Harnett from Birmingham, England. Both fighters are seasoned and will bring a mix of skill and strategy, looking to secure a victory in front of a passionate crowd. The battle between Mitchell and Harnett is set to be an intriguing clash of two British prospects.

Additionally, the main card will feature a thrilling MFB women’s lightweight title fight between London’s Carla Jade and Melanie Shah of Birmingham. This bout promises high drama as both fighters vow to leave it all in the ring.

Other bouts on the card include Josh Tate (Little T) from Blackpool taking on Mansfield’s Daniel Martin (Afghan Dan) at welterweight, Sami Hamed from London facing Zach Johnson (Ziggy) from East Rochester, New York, and a series of exciting prelims featuring debuting fighters like Adam Brooks and Gavin Proctor.

Misfits Boxing 20 promises a night full of drama, action, and unpredictability. Fans worldwide will be tuning in to enjoy a fun night of crossover boxing.

Misfits Boxing 20 Countdown Show Live Stream



