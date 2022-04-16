Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden Fight Card, Live Stream, Date, Start Time and Venue

The Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden welterweight showdown takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on April 16, and will be live streamed on DAZN.

Benn, 25, is a talented young fighter, who is following his legendary father Nigel Benn’s footsteps.

The flashy young fighter is quickly becoming a fan favorite and building his own name in the UK, he is taking care of business and slowing facing better opposition each time, until he is ready to fight for a world title.

With impressive stoppage wins of Samuel Vargas and Chris Algieri, he is showing the boxing world he can beat top level opponents and former world champions.

Tonight he will take on another game opponent in South African welterweight Chris van Heerden.

Also on the card is Campbell Hatton the son of Ricky Hatton. Campbell is ready to continue honing his skills in the lightweight division and aims to get better each fight, he will take on Ezequiel Gregores.

Women’s WBC super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will take on Argentinean slugger Soledad Matthysse in what could be a fight of the night candidate since both females like to trade blows and bang.

Tonight’s Benn vs. van Heerden boxing event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will be broadcast on DAZN.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden

Cruiserweight – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy

Women’s Super Featherweight – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Soledad Matthysse

Light Heavyweight – Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Ezequiel Gregores

Light Middleweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

Cruiserweight – Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings

Light Welterweight – Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin

Middleweight – James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem

Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Date and Time: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN streaming service

