Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden Fight Card, Live Stream, Date, Start Time and Venue

The Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden welterweight showdown takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England on April 16, and will be live streamed on DAZN.
Benn, 25, is a talented young fighter, who is following his legendary father Nigel Benn’s footsteps.
The flashy young fighter is quickly becoming a fan favorite and building his own name in the UK, he is taking care of business and slowing facing better opposition each time, until he is ready to fight for a world title.
With impressive stoppage wins of Samuel Vargas and Chris Algieri, he is showing the boxing world he can beat top level opponents and former world champions.
Tonight he will take on another game opponent in South African welterweight Chris van Heerden.
Also on the card is Campbell Hatton the son of Ricky Hatton. Campbell is ready to continue honing his skills in the lightweight division and aims to get better each fight, he will take on Ezequiel Gregores.
Women’s WBC super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will take on Argentinean slugger Soledad Matthysse in what could be a fight of the night candidate since both females like to trade blows and bang.
Tonight’s Benn vs. van Heerden boxing event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will be broadcast on DAZN.
Fight Card
Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden
Cruiserweight – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy
Women’s Super Featherweight – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Soledad Matthysse
Light Heavyweight – Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky
Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Ezequiel Gregores
Light Middleweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov
Cruiserweight – Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino
Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings
Light Welterweight – Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin
Middleweight – James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem
Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England
Date and Time: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT
TV/Live Stream: DAZN streaming service