Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden Fight Live Stream on Saturday, How to Watch

Matchroom Boxing hosts a brilliant night of boxing action with a stacked show from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, headlined by Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden, live streamed on DAZN on April 16.

Conor Benn is on the cusp of becoming a world boxing contender. Conor is the son of the “Dark Destroyer” Nigel Benn, a British legend who had KO power and an exciting style.

It is always tough for a son to live up to the legendary name of their father in whatever respective sport they are in. Benn doesn’t mind the pressure and believes his own name will be carved in boxing lore just like his father.

Tonight the young 25-year-old welterweight is going in a very crafty southpaw in South African contender Chris van Heerden who has fought the likes of Errol Spence Jr. and knockout artist Jaron Ennis.

For the 34-year-old South African, he is seeing this opportunity as a chance to prove he is still a worthy contender and an upset over the heavy favorite and hometown fighter would bring him a step closer to a title shot.

Benn is ready to shine and eager to put on another impressive dominate performance against an experienced veteran.

The Co-Main event is an exciting rematch between Chris Billiam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy, the two will scrap in a 12-rounder for the EBU European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles.

Also on the card is Women’s WBC super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner taking on Edith Matthysse in a 10-round title fight.

Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell will also be on the card as the young prospect continues growing as a professional boxer and honing his skills, he will take on Lee Glover in a lightweight tussle.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden

Cruiserweight – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Tommy McCarthy

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse (WBC Title)

Super Middleweight – Jack Cullen vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Welterweight – Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

Super Lightweight – Luke Evans vs. Miguel Cesario Antin

Middleweight – James Metcalf vs. Evgenii Vazem

Cruiserweight – Jordan Thompson vs. Mariano Angel Gudino

Light Heavyweight – Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings

Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Lee Glover

How to Watch Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden Fight:

The fight takes place on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM BST in the United Kingdom, 2:00 PM ET/PT in the USA and and will be broadcast on the Live Streaming service DAZN, for more information on how to watch and live stream the fight visit www.dazn.com

