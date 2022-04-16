How to Watch Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas Fight Live Stream Online

The big welterweight title unification between champions Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas is on Saturday night, live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 16 and it will be shown on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View as well as online.

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) is the number one welterweight in boxing, with his undefeated record, and high KO percentage he is a difficult fight for anyone and dominates all his opponents.

What makes Spence a good fighter is his size, and his ring IQ, he breaks down opponents patiently and doesn’t get overanxious. The southpaw stance is also an advantage for Spence to deliver his power blows from different angles than an orthodox foe is used to.

Spence biggest moment never came to fruition and that was his dream fight versus aging legend Manny Pacquiao, with only two weeks left before they were to fight in Las Vegas, Spence had an eye exam that showed he had a tear in his retina and it needed surgery immediately, so he was forced to pull out.

The man who took his place was WBA champion Yordenis Ugas (27–4, 12 KOs), and Ugas delivered on fight night with only a few days to prepare for Pacquiao he outboxed the legend in a competitive fight and went on to win a unanimous decision.

The tough Cuban boxer is also an inspiration to those boxers who were counted out early because in his career after a few losses and close fights he was written off only to comeback strong and went on to eventually defeat the future hall of famer Manny Pacquiao.

Tonight Spence and Ugas will battle for the chance to hold three world titles (WBC/WBA/IBF) in the welterweight division and the winner hopes to get the final piece of the puzzle by fighting WBO champion Terence Crawford next.

In the co-main event, Mexican lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, coming off a competitive fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, will take on former unified featherweight champion Yoriorkis Gamboa of Cuba in a lightweight scrap that will surely be action packed.

Also on the card is undefeated lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela stepping up in competition to take on former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas in a lightweight bout.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas (WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight titles)

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Lightweight – Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas

Welterweight – Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez

Welterweight Championship – Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (WBA regular welterweight title)

Super Lightweight – Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa

How to Watch the Spence vs. Ugas Fight Online:

The Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas welterweight championship unification bout on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT will be broadcast by SHOWTIME PPV and can be viewed online via Live Stream, for more information on how to order and watch the fight visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5161/spence-vs-ugas

Like this: Like Loading...