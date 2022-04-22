How to Watch Jonas Sultan vs Paul Butler Fight Live Stream on Friday

On Friday, British boxer Paul Butler will meet Jonas Sultan of the Philippines for the WBO interim bantamweight title, after the WBO titlist John Riel Casimero was pulled from the card for using a sauna during fight week which violates the BBBofC medical guidelines.

In order to salvage the main event, Probellum looked to find a last minute replacement, and Filipino former world title challenger Jonas Sultan took the call and agreed to fill in late to take on the top rated British fighter.

Sultan, 30, is coming off a huge upset win of Puerto Rican standout Carlos Caraballo and the Filipino slugger believes he has gotten stronger thanks to having a proper strength and nutrition in the USA.

This could be a dangerous fight for Butler because Sultan has shown he has a strong chin and heavy hands, and he is also the underdog and hungry to take the spotlight.

Late replacements are difficult because they have nothing to lose and the main event fighter was spending months studying and preparing for a different fighter and their style so this will be risky, but Butler is willing to take the chance.

Full Fight Card

Paul Butler vs. Jonas Sultan (WBO interim title)

Peter McGrail vs. Uriel Lopez

Sam Maxwell vs. Alejandro Meneses

James Dickens vs. Andoni Gago

Rocky Fielding vs. Timo Laine

Will Cawley vs. Marius Vysniauskas

Harry Kinsella vs. Christian Narvaez

Joe McGrail vs. Mohammed Alwarith

Frankie Stringer vs. Simas Volosinas

Steven Cairns vs. Jose Hernandez

Blane Hyland vs. Stephen Jackson

How to Watch:

Paul Butler vs. Jonas Sultan will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT.

Fans in the UK can watch the fight on Eurosport1 and viewers in the USA can watch it on FUBO Sports Network.

The Live Stream is available on Probellum.com

