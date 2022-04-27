Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Fight Week Live Stream Press Conference Video

The biggest fight in women’s boxing history between undisputed champion Katie Taylor and multiple division champion Amanda Serrano is about to take place on Saturday night at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Before the two female warriors step into the ring to make history, they will trade words with each other at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday which will also be available to fans online for FREE on various live streaming platforms including YouTube (Video on Page).

Katie Taylor is the beloved Irish champion who won Gold at the 2012 Olympic games and also holds all four belts WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles making her the undisputed lightweight champion.

Many critics of Taylor have been clamoring for a showdown with the gritty multiple weight division champion Amanda Serrano.

Now the biggest fight in women’s boxing is about to take place and on April 30th, the Madison Square Garden will be packed with boxing proud boxing fans from Ireland and Puerto Rico as well as all walks of life to witness greatness and history live.

The Taylor vs. Serrano fight is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and will be broadcast live on DAZN on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Press Conference live stream on YouTube airs on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream Video



YouTube video upload by DAZN Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...