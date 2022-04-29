Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano: How to watch the fight Live Stream and start time

The big Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight in New York City is set for Saturday night, with all combatants on the main card making weight, the card is a first in history with two females headlining at the famous Madison Square Garden Arena and two female undisputed championship fights on the card.

The main event pits undefeated and undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor against the gritty and women’s only 7-divison world champion Amanda Serrano.

Taylor is the darling of the boxing world, having won the Gold medal for Ireland at the 2012 Olympic games in London, she has been considered one of the best ambassadors for the sport and carried herself with class.

Serrano, is another classy athlete who keeps a low profile and also lets her accomplishments speak for her rather than talk trash.

Unlike Taylor, Serrano had to fight on lower cards without the promotion, until she met YouTube sensation turned boxer and promoter, Jake Paul.

Paul, was impressed by Serrano and after spending training camp with her and watching her career and learning more about her, he felt she deserved better and took her under his wing and got her career high paydays.

Taylor and Serrano promise to give it their all in the ring on Saturday night and hope that young females feel inspired and empowered by their performance.

Also on the card is another women’s undisputed championship, Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

The co-main event features former world champions Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith going head to head in a 154-pound contest.

Fight Card

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship – Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos (WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF Titles)

Light Middleweight – Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker

Light Welterweight – Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. William Langston

Women’s Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

The Taylor vs Serrano fight card takes place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on DAZN.

In order to watch the Live Stream online, visit www.dazn.com for more information.

