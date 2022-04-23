KSW 69: Sebastian Przybysz vs Werlleson Martins Fight Live Stream Online April 23

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki will hold KSW 69: Przybysz vs. Martins on April 23, 2022, at the ATM studio in Warsaw, Poland and the main event will be for the KSW Bantamweight title.

Popular Polish fighter Sebastian Przybysz (9-2) puts his KSW bantamweight title on the line against Brazilian challenger Werlleson Martins (16-4) in the main event of the evening.

Przybysz won the KSW bantamweight belt last year via unanimous decision over Antun Racic and defended it against Bruno Augusto Dos Santos winning by inverted triangle choke submission in the third round.

Werlleson Martins Ribeiro is a 26-year-old MMA fighter from Brazil and in his KSW debut he will fight Przybysz for the bantamweight title.

This will be a big opportunity for the tough Brazilian fighter to win championship gold and make a name for himself in the European fighting scene with a win over the beloved champion.

The co-main event will have two proud Polish warriors Pawel Pawlak (19-4-1) and Cezary Kęsik (13-1) going toe to toe in a middleweight bout.

Undefeated fighters Robert Ruchala (6-0) and Michele Baiano (7-0) will face each other in a catchweight fight where someones undefeated record will be blemished.

Hard hitting former title challenger Maciej Kazcieczko (7-2) was submitted in his first title bid against lightweight champion Marian Ziolkowski and will now try to redeem himself against French fighter Wilson Varela (6-2).

Also on the card is a women’s flyweight bout that pits Croatia’s Sara Luzar Smajic (3-1) against Poland’s Natalia Baczynska (6-1) who will be making her KSW debut.

KSW 69 Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Sebastian Przybysz (Champ) vs. Werlleson Martins Ribeiro

Middleweight – Paweł Pawlak vs. Cezary Kęsik

Catchweight – Robert Ruchała vs. Michele Baiano

Women’s Flyweight – Natalia Baczyńska vs. Sara Luzar Smajić

Lightweight – Maciej Kazieczko vs. Wilson Varela

Bantamweight – Paweł Polityło vs. Patryk Chrobak

Featherweight – Wojciech Kazieczko vs. Luboš Lesák

Welterweight – Artur Szczepaniak vs. Jivko

KSW 69: Sebastian Przybysz vs. Werlleson Martins will take place at the ATM studio in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT on www.KSWTV.com and in Poland on Viaplay.

