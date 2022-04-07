Live Stream: Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Week Press Conference Video

Undefeated lightweight boxing sensation and social media influencer Ryan “KingRy” Garcia is ready to return to the ring after a year away from the sport and he will take on tough Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Fight Week Press Conference will take place on Thursday, April 7 and will be live streamed on YouTube for the fans to see the pre-fight comments from the fighters and their teams. Garcia and Tagoe had a tense exchange at the open media workout on Wednesday and they will likely exchange more insults and make bold predictions at the press conference.

Garcia, is one of the fastest rising stars in boxing, and he is on the cusp of superstardom. Oscar De La Hoya who promotes Garcia said he can see the young Californian boxer rise to the level of status he had when he was called the Golden Boy.

The handsome boxing prospect took a break from the sport to get his mind right and really focus on his mental health. He made several changes like leaving Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso and reconnecting with his former trainer Joe Goossen.

On Saturday night the opponent who is coming into the fight ready for an upset is Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana and he is hungry and confident he can stop and beat the undefeated favorite.

The co-main event will be a women’s flyweight championship unification between US Olympian and current WBC champion Marlen Esparza and Japanese WBA champion Naoko Fujioka.

Gabriel Rosado and Shane Mosley Jr. will square off in a middleweight bout that could be a fight of the night type affair.

Popular Armenian featherweight Azat Hovhannisyan will try to continue his win streak against Dagoberto Aguero of the Dominican Republic.

The Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream airs on April 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM PT on YouTube.



YouTube video upload by DAZN Boxing

