Luis “Koreano” Torres vs. Irving Castillo WCBS Lightweight Final on UFC Fight Pass June 2nd

Irving Castillo wants WBC Latino title by defeating Luis “Koreano” Torres in WCBS lightweight tournament final STREAMING LIVE & EXCLUSIVELY JUNE 2ND FROM MEXICO ON UFC FIGHT PASS®

LAS VEGAS (April 20, 2022) – WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament” underdog Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (12-2, 8 KOs) wants to win the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino Lightweight Championship belt by defeating pre-tournament favorite and hometown hero, Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs), in the June 2nd championship final

The 10-round main event championship final of the inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing), will headline the June 2nd installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively from Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico, on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The 21-year-old Castillo defeated Isai Hernandez Renteria by 8-round majority decision in this past June’s tournament semifinals.

Luis “Koreano” Torres

“It was a very tough fight because my opponent’s style was just to go forward throwing punches,” Castillo reflected. “It was a great fight. I learned a lot to control the fight with my distance. My respects to Isai Hernandez. He is a great fighter. It was a great victory for my career.

“I have always wanted to fight for a title. It is what we always work for and thanks to that victory over Isai, I am presented with this opportunity to fight in the final of the World Cup Boxing Series for the WBC Latino title.”

Torres vs. Castillo will be contested in a 10-round match and, if needed, an “overtime” round will be held to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance. The World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctions the tournament. The winner will become the new WBC Latino Lightweight Champion, as well as receive a world rating from the WBC.

