Michael Zerafa vs Issac Hardman, Cherneka Johnson vs. Melissa Esquivel Fight Live Stream on FITE TV

Australian middleweight contenders Michael Zerafa and Issac Hardman will go toe to toe in a 12-round IBF title elimination bout that takes them a step closer to contend for the belt. The fight will be shown via live stream on FITE TV and will take place on April 20.

The co-main event Cherneka Johnson vs. Melissa Esquivel will be for the Women’s vacant IBF super bantamweight title.

During the lead up to the fight day, Zerafa and Hardman got into a verbal and physical altercation. The two Aussies have bad blood and it will make the fight even more intense.

Zerafa accused Hardman of being a racist. Hardman was baffled by the accusation and felt it was just Zerafa trying to play victim and paint him the bad guy.

Hardman said Zerafa being of Maltese heritage has nothing to do with him wanting to smash his head, he just wants to beat him up because he is a bad guy and everyone hates Zerafa because he is a clown.

After the pre-fight drama the two will finally have a chance to squash the beef in the ring and settle it.

The co- feature has New Zealand-Australian Cherneka Johnson fighting for a chance at a world title against Mexican Melissa Esquivel.

Johnson was born in New Zealand and is of Maori descent of the iwi Ngati Ranginui and moved to Australia at the age of 12.

This will be a meaningful moment for the 27-year-old after losing to Shannon O’Connell by split decision in a fight she felt she won. Now she has the opportunity to fight for a world title and will give her all on fight night to make Australia and New Zealand proud.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Michael Zerafa vs. Issac Hardman (IBF middleweight title eliminator)

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Cherneka Johnson vs. Melissa Esquivel (vacant IBF title)

Super Middleweight – Benjamin Bommber vs. Waiwit Nareeruk

Women’s Featherweight – Carly Salmon vs. Krystina Jacobs

Women’s Super Welterweight – Kim-Alina Ross vs. Zoe Putorak

Light Heavyweight – Jack Gipp vs. Nick Wright

Super Welterweight – Campbell Somerville vs. Lawrence Glover

Venue: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 6:30 pm AEST

TV/Live Stream: FITE TV

