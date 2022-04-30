Watch BKFC 24: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Joe Riggs Live Stream on FITE TV

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the fastest growing combative sport in the world and they head to Montana for BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs and it will take place at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on April 30th.

The main event is going to be an electrifying fight for the BKFC light heavyweight championship.

The currently champion in the division is Lorenzo Hunt, he has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss in bare knuckle, and he is going up against a mixed martial arts veteran and combative sports competitor Joe Riggs who holds a record of 3-1-1 in bare knuckle fights.

Hunt believes he will be able to KO Riggs because he sees the former UFC fighter as worn out and past it.

Riggs believes his experience will be the key and his superior boxing ability. Hunt got into the face of Riggs during the weigh ins and smashed a half eating tomato in the face of the challenger.

Riggs who was visibly ticked off felt disrespected and vowed to make Hunt pay for what he did.

BKFC 24 Fight Card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Joe Riggs

Louie Lopez vs. Rusty Crowder

Leo Bercier vs. Leo Pla

Kai Stewart vs. Daniel Gary

Andy Nguyen vs. Cassie Robb

Sawyer Depee vs. William Dunkle

Billy Wagner vs. Jacob Kreitel

Timmy Mason vs. Andrew Angelcor

Dallas Davison vs. Erik Lopez

Braeden Tovey vs. Jordan Christensen

James Dennis vs. Brian Maxwell

Dylan Schulte vs. Darrick Gates

Venue: Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, Montana

Date and Time: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9/6 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV or the BKTV APP

