ALL ACCESS: Tank Davis vs. Rolly Romero Full Episode Video

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero are scheduled to go toe to toe on May 28th, and The Showtime All Access cameras will follow their every step leading up to the big fight.

Both Tank Davis and Rolly Romero are promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. and both young fighters are undefeated and they don’t like each other.

The two combatants traded barbs at the prefight press conference with Romero saying he will knockout the knockout artist and Tank laughing and telling Romero and his camp that they are all talk and don’t really believe what they are saying.

Romero is a showman and his confidence has him believing he is going to destroy Tank and become a big Pay-Per-View attraction.

The Cuban-American boxer has an unorthodox boxing style, its wild and he has power, but Tank and his team see his style as easy to counter, they like fighting guys who make mistakes so they can capitalize on it.

All Access takes the viewers inside the training camps, and private lives of the fighters and fight fans can watch the full episode on YouTube.

Watch Davis vs Romero on Saturday, May 28th live on SHOWTIME PPV.



YouTube upload by SHOWTIME Sports

