Daniele Scardina vs Giovanni De Carolis Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Matchroom Boxing heads to the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Friday the 13th, for an action packed night of boxing headlined by Daniele Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis.

The main event is an all Italian affair with undefeated Daniele Scardina putting his 20-0 record on the line against experienced boxer Giovanni De Carolis (30-10-1) in a super middleweight bout.

Also on the card is a women’s super bantamweight battle in the co-feature between undefeated Italian prospect Maria Cecchi taking on Spain’s Mary Romero in a battle for the EBU European title.

Before the main event card on DAZN, fight fans can watch a FREE fight live stream on YouTube, Before The Bell.

The Pre-show and preliminary fight card will feature undefeated Nigerian Joshua Nmomah who lives and trains out of Italy taking on Gabor Gorbics of Hungary in a middleweight showcase.

Daniele Reggi will make his pro boxing debut against fellow Italian Luca Barbessi in a super middleweight contest that will open the YouTube broadcast.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Daniele Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Maria Cecchi vs. Mary Romero

Welterweight – Maxim Prodan vs. Luis Enrique Romero

Cruiserweight – Oronzo Birardi vs. Ovidiu Enache

Middleweight – Joshua Nmomah vs. Gabor Gorbics

Super Middleweight – Daniele Reggi vs. Luca Barbessi

The Scardina vs. De Carlis Before The Bell Preliminary card Live Stream begins at 12:45 PM ET/PT, Friday, May 13, 2022 on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel. The main card airs shortly after that at 2:00 PM ET/PT on DAZN.



Upload by Matchroom Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...