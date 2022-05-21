How and Where to Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank on ESPN will be headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum with Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz in lightweight co-feature and Tiger Johnson vs. Agustin Kucharski in the opening bout on May 21 from the Resorts World Las Vegas.

In the main event of the evening undefeated Kazakhstan middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly will take on fellow unbeaten contender Danny Dignum of Essex, England in a 12-round WBO interim middleweight world title bout.

Janibek (11-0, 7 KOs) is a 2016 Olympian who comes from the same country of fearsome middleweight champion and power puncher Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

The confident middleweight only has a few fights in his resume but he wants to fight all the best fighters already and believes so much in his skills and style that he has no issue to take anyone on.

Janibek proved that he isn’t all talk by knocking out former world champions Rob Brant and Hassan N’Dam, and keeps getting better with each fight.

Tonight he will take on an undefeated fighter who also wants to make a name for himself in the division.

Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KOs) came to the USA to take on one of the most feared rising stars in boxing, and he sees this moment as his opportunity to pull off an upset and catapult himself into the mix at 160 pounds.

In the co-main event former super featherweight champion Jamel Herring will make his move to the lightweight division and he will take on young undefeated contender Jamaine Ortiz in a 10-rounder.

The opening bout has undefeated U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson in a six-round welterweight bout against Agustin Kucharski.

Main Card on ESPN

Middleweight – Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum

Lightweight – Jamel Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Welterweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski

Prelims on ESPN+

Featherweight – Adam Lopez vs. William Encarnacion

Super Featherweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Ruben Cervera

Featherweight – Jessie Magdaleno vs. Edy Valencia Mercado

Featherweight – Duke Ragan vs. Victorino Gonzalez

Lightweight – Giovanni Cabrera vs. Elias Damian Araujo

Light Welterweight – Kasir Goldston vs. Yainel Alvarez

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins

How and where to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Danny Dignum:

The fight takes place on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & Live Stream on ESPN+, the preliminary undercard live stream will begin at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT. on ESPN+, for more information on tonight’s boxing event visit https://www.toprank.com/

