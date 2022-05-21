How to Watch David Benavidez vs David Lemieux Fight Live Stream Online

Undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez returns home to Arizona to fight former middleweight world champion David Lemieux in front of adoring fans at the Gila River Arena, in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) became the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history when he beat Ronald Gavril in 2017 for the WBC 168 pound title.

Lemieux (43-4, 36 KOs) of Montreal, Quebec, Canada became a world champion in 2015 when he beat Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam for the vacant IBF 160 pound title.

The Canadian is on a 5-fight win streak and feels more comfortable at 168 pounds because he doesn’t have to sap his body of weight and has more energy and strength.

Benavidez is one of the most offensive fighters in boxing, he throws combos like crazy and gets his knockouts from accumulation of punches. He jumps on you when he hurts you and doesn’t stop until he gets you down or the ref waves it off.

This will be an exciting fight between two power punchers and fight fan’s should tune in so they don’t miss out on the action.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux

Middleweight – Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota

Featherweight – Luis Nunez vs. Jonathan Fierro

Venue: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona

How to Watch:

David Benavidez vs David Lemieux will be live streamed on Showtime Championship Boxing on May 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/PT. For more information on how to watch visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5261/benavidez-vs-lemieux

