How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II Fight Live Stream Online

Showtime Championship Boxing and the Premier Boxing Champions host Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2, a rematch for undisputed junior middleweight status at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on May 14th. The co-main event is Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Custio Clayton in a welterweight showdown between undefeated contenders.

Jermell Charlo was ready to become the undisputed world champion in the 154-pound division when he faced WBO title holder Brian Castano on July 17, 2021.

Charlo was crushed because the fight was a lot tougher than he expected with the Argentinean fighter refusing to lay down and pressing the action for 12 rounds.

The fight eventually ended in a Draw with neither guy becoming undisputed, Castano held onto his WBO belt and Charlo held onto his WBC/WBA/IBF titles.

Now the time has finally come for history to be made an the rightful winner to be crowned when Charlo and Castano rematch for the undisputed title, fight fans say it’s a 50-50 fight, but Charlo aims to go for the finish this time around and not leave it in the judges hands.

The fight will be available for paying subscribers of the premium able network Showtime in the USA and fans in the United Kingdom can watch the fight for Free via Live Stream on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight Championship – Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Welterweight – Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Custio Clayton

Super Bantamweight – Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera

Super Bantamweight – Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella

Where to watch and hat time does the Charlo vs. Castano 2 fight start?

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Date and Start Time: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9/6 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime in the USA and UK can watch the live stream on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

