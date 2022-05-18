The rematch between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire set for June 7 on ESPN+

Another championship unification event is coming up, when undefeated Japanese “Monster” Naoya Inoue and “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire meet in a rematch for the WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight titles on June 7, 2022 on ESPN+ live streaming service.

Top Rank promotions head honcho, Bob Arum, made the announcement on Tuesday and was happy that the Fight of the Year rematch was made and that American viewers were able to watch the fight stateside on ESPN+.

Inoue and Donaire first squared off in the ring back in November 2019 when the Filipino-American flew all the way to Japan to challenge the vicious Japanese puncher at the Saitama Super Arena.

The fight was a thrilling battle between cagey veteran and young lion, Donaire gave all he had and lasted the full distance. Inoue was in one of his most brutal bouts even though he would win the unanimous decision, Donaire broke his orbital bone in the fight.

Donaire, 39, is already the oldest bantamweight to win a title but he is also has a chance to become an undisputed champion should he beat Inoue. Whatever the outcome, Donaire is a future hall of famer and he will follow fellow countryman Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao as one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.

It was a great match and now the two champions will meet again this time to unify three titles, one short of being undisputed king of the bantamweight division.

The fight takes place at the Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, Japan and fight fans will be able to watch it live exclusively on the ESPN+ live stream starting at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT on June 7, 2022.

