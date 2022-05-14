TrillerVerz 5: Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev Fight, Cypress Hill vs. Onyx Live Stream Online

Triller Fight Club is back again with another event Trillerverz 5: ‘Lineage of Greatness’ Kovalev vs. Pulev / Cypress Hill vs. Onyx that combines the sweet science of boxing and the musical battle Verzuz into one. The event will be live streamed online on FITE TV.

The event will have a boxing portion followed by a hip hop Verzuz battle between two legendary hip hop groups Cypress Hill vs. Onyx.

The main event of the boxing portion has former unified light heavyweight world champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev making his cruiserweight debut against Tervel Pulev.

The co-main event features Tervel’s brother Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev, a former world title challenger going toe to toe with Jerry Forrest in a ten round heavyweight contest.

The rest of the early card features sons of boxing legends, Evander Holyfield and Fernando Vargas showcasing their skills.

All of the Holyfield and Vargas sons are undefeated, the Vargas boys are amped and excited to be able to all fight on the same card and on a big stage, they are extra motivated to have their father ringside in their corners and promise to deliver fireworks in the ring.

The Concert portion is a battle between hip hop legends Cypress Hill of the west coast, best known for their hybrid style of rap that put stoner music, gangster rap, and dark gritty lyrics together to be one of the most original groups of the 90s and the east coast “Slam” rappers Onyx from Queens, New York best known for their ferocious amped up style of rap that gets the crowd pumped.

TrillerVerz 5 Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev

Heavyweight – Kubrat Pulev vs. Jerry Forrest

Light Middleweight – Evan Holyfield vs. Jurmain McDonald

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Mark Salgado

Welterweight – Fernando Vargas Jr. vs. Terrance Jarmon

Super Featherweight – Amado Vargas vs. Anel Dudo

Venue: The Forum in Inglewood, California

Promoter: Triller Fight Club

Date and Time: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE TV and Triller

For more information on tonight’s event visit: Trillerfightclub.com

