VIDEO: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Full Fight Replay Highlights

On April 30th from the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City, boxing history was made when Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headlined the first female boxing event in the big venue.

The hype and build up for the fight was massive with YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul promoting Amanda Serrano and Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing promoting the Irish star Katie Taylor.

Taylor’s undisputed lightweight championship was on the line and also her undefeated record, and Serrano the only seven division champion in women’s boxing history was challenging for the title.

This occasion was one of the few moments in big fight history that actually delivered fireworks and lived up to the prefight hype and build up.

Taylor and Serrano didn’t talk trash leading up to the fight but they had their hands to do the talking and they were throwing punches with bad intentions and showed the heart and spirit of warriors. The back and forth action and strong finish by both ladies was something out of a movie and they made a statement to show the world women belong on the big stage just like the men. Taylor won the fight but many viewers felt Serrano should have won, a rematch will be massive.

Watch the full fight highlights to relieve the moments and the excitement of one of the fight of the year candidates.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Full Fight Highlights Video Replay



Video upload by DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...