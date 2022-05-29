VIDEO: Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ TKO of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero Fight Replay

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) retained his WBA lightweight title and his undefeated record on Saturday night when he knocked out Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) in the sixth round of their twelve round championship fight.

The bout which was broadcast on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View was held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York and presented by Premier Boxing Champions lived up to the hype.

Davis never let the bravado and trash talk of Romero get into his head. The confidence that Romero had entering his first world title fight was very high, and he fought confidently and was much more patient than he normally fights.

Romero used his left arm as a range finder and utilized a wide stance and it worked for several rounds as he threw a pawing jab just to keep Davis off and away, but Davis entire plan was to catch Romero slipping because he knew the Cuban-American boxer was wild and would try to get aggressive sooner or later.

The fight was mostly fought at a measured pace with both fighters just trying to counter and avoid the power of each other.

It wasn’t until the sixth round when Romero came charging in with his face and chin exposed and Tank who was on the ropes quickly responded with a counter left that landed right on the chin of Romero sending him to the canvas.

Romero was clearly dazed and out of it, the referee gave him the standard 8 count and asked him to move to the side but Romero who had a blank stare didn’t respond properly and the referee waved it off at 2:39 of round six.



Video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

