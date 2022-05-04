Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Live Stream Press Conference

The biggest star in Boxing, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will take on undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night in Las Vegas on DAZN.

The fighters will hold the final press conference during fight week on May 5th Cinco de Mayo where the teams and promoters will share final words before the big fight.

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a huge win against Caleb Plant to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight, and now he steps back up another division to challenge another undefeated fighter who critics claim he is ducking.

What makes Canelo so great is his willingness the fight the best and he doesn’t hide in a division he goes up and down in weight to seek out these challenges and fight fans respect him for it.

Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) is undefeated and considered one of the best light heayweight’s in the world and one of Canelo’s toughest test’s on paper.

Bivol presents a very tough task because he is a hungry fighter, in his prime who has power and smart boxing ability.

The Press Conference will also feature the up and coming fighters on the Matchroom Boxing stable like Montana Love, Marc Castro and Shakhram Giyasov .

Undefeated heavyweight contenders Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KOs) of China and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia will face off in a IBF title eliminator bout and move one step closer to a title shot.

The Canelo vs Bivol live stream will be shown on YouTube on Matchroom Boxing and DAZN’s YouTube pages on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET/PT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol takes place on May 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT and will be shown on Pay-Per-View for $59.99 for DAZN subscribers or $79.99 if you are a non subscriber of DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...