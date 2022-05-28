Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero Fight Live Stream on Showtime PPV

A battle between two undefeated power punchers in the lightweight division Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is about to go down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night.

The Premier Boxing Champions event features one of the most talented boxer sin all of boxing Gervonta Davis who Floyd Mayweather Jr. compared to a young Mike Tyson with his brutal knockout power.

Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) currently holds the WBA ‘Regular’ 135 pound title and holds belts at 130, 135, and 140 pounds. He comes from Baltimore and excelled in the amateurs and flourished into a star when he entered the pro ranks under the guidance of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Despite his short stature he is built strong like a tank, hence his nickname, the short and stocky fighter has heavy hands and a strong chin which makes him tough to beat. Davis also has the higher ring IQ and championship experience.

Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) is one of the top contenders in the lightweight division and he is ready to pull off a huge upset on Saturday night. The Cuban-American boxer who came from a Judo background before entering boxing in his late teens, really believes in his capability to stop the favored Davis.

Many of the viewers will see Romero’s loud talking and confidence as just a way to sell the fight and don’t believe he actually has a chance, but Romero told the audience to bet on him and warned those who bet on Davis that they would go broke because he is going to knock him out early.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero (WBA title)

Middleweight Championship – Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan (WBA title)

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria

Super Featherweight – Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Date and Time: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: SHOWTIME PPV

For more info on the fight visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5262/davis-vs-romero/

