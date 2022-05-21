Watch Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards Fight Live Stream on Saturday

Undefeated British Light Heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi will take on fellow Brit Craig Richards in the main event of the Matchroom boxing fight card at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday night.

The event will be shown via live stream on DAZN and will be stacked with loads of boxing action.

In the co-main event undefeated Women’s super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron will put her titles on the line against former champion and challenger Victoria Noelia Bustos of Argentina.

Croatian sensation Alen Babic who originally campaigned at heavyweight will drop down to the WBC’s bridgerweight division and hope to continue his KO streak there. Babic is currently 10 and 0 with 10 KOs and wants to continue on his knockout path, he will take on Adam Balski of Poland.

Amateur boxing champion and current undefeated prospect Ellie Scotney will continue her boxing journey and takes on Maria Cecilia Roman in a super bantamweight bout.

In the opening bout of the broadcast British super lightweight Robbie Davies Jr. will take on American Javier Molina.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship – Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos (WBC/IBF titles)

Bridgerweight – Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ellie Scotney vs. Maria Cecilia Roman

Super Lightweight – Robbie Davies Jr vs. Javier Molina

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Pawel Martyniuk

Welterweight – Cyrus Pattinson vs. Dimitri Trenel

Light Heavyweight – John Hedges vs. Robert Baltaru

Super Lightweight – Shiloh Defreitas vs. Iliyan Markov

Venue: The O2 Arena in London, England

Promotions: Matchroom Boxing

Date and Time: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

