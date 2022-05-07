Where to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Fight Live Stream Online

Matchroom Boxing heads to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night, a big Cinco de Mayo weekend boxing event that takes place right after the Kentucky Derby horse races.

Canelo (57–1–2, 39 KOs) is boxing’s biggest star since Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao retired, he took over as the cash cow of boxing and pound for pound king.

Tonight he will once again challenge for the light heavyweight title of the world against a fierce champion.

It seems that the Mexican superstar is an unstoppable force in boxing, beating larger foes from divisions higher than his natural weight class.

Should Canelo be victorious Saturday night, he will likely face rival Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin in a rubbermatch to finally settle the score between the two.

Bivol (19–0, 11 KOs) is an undefeated WBA champion in the 175 lbs division and he trains out of the Indio and Coachella area in California with trainer Joel Diaz.

This will be the biggest opportunity for Bivol and he cherishes the underdog status and will also have to block out the arena being majority Canelo fans.

If Bivol beats Canelo on this massive stage it will catapult his name and get him the respect he deserves in boxing.

Tonight’s boxing event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live on DAZN.

Fight Card

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Scott Alexander vs. Zhilei Zhang

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos

Where to watch Canelo vs Bivol fight online:

Fight fans can watch the Canelo vs Bivol fight live stream online at www.dazn.com on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT. Viewers must subscribe to DAZN $19.99 a month and the Pay-Per-View will cost $59.99 in the USA.

