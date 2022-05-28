Where to Watch Gervonta Tank Davis vs Rolando Rolly Romero Fight Stream Online

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero for the WBA ‘Regular” Lightweight Championship will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be shown live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View on May 28.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will also feature a WBA middleweight championship between champion Erislandy Lara and Irish challenger Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

Tank Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) and Rolly Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) are two young and undefeated fighters ready to trade blows in the ring after trading verbal attacks for years online.

Romero said Davis was ducking a sparring session at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas, but Davis laughs off the accusation and claims he was just too tired to train and he wasn’t scared of Romero.

Davis is the favorite heading into the fight because he has more championship experience is a legit multi-division world champion and has the higher skill set and ring IQ.

Romero who knows he isn’t the most technical boxer in the world, believes his wild and unorthodox style is the key combined with his power, he predicts he will knockout Davis in the first round and if it goes past that he will knock him out eventually because he truly believes Davis hasn’t fought a big puncher like himself.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero (WBA title)

Middleweight Championship – Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan (WBA title)

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria

Super Featherweight – Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez

Super Welterweight – Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams

Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso

Welterweight – Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder

Super Featherweight – Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Bantamweight – Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis

Women’s Lightweight – Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus

How to Watch Tank Davis vs Rolly Romero

Davis vs. Romero takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View

For more info on how to order the fight and watch the live stream online visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5262/davis-vs-romero/

