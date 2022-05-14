Where to Watch Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Live Stream Online

Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will put his undefeated record on the line against Germany’s Dominic Boesel in a 12-round light heavyweight contest that will be streamed live on DAZN on Saturday, May 14th.

Golden Boy Promotions boss, Oscar De La Hoya, said Zurdo can be just as big a star as Canelo Alvarez and he strongly believes his fighter will beat any light heavyweight in the world including Dmitry Bivol the undefeated WBA champion who upset Canelo last weekend.

Tonight at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, Zurdo has a chance to shine in the main event against a very tough opponent in Dominic Boesel.

Boesel, 32, has fought the majority of his boxing career in Germany and Europe, this will be his USA debut and he plans on going home to German as the victor by pulling off the upset.

The German contender isn’t known has a devastating puncher but he has good boxing ability and he will need to bring his A game when he fights against a very offensive and long southpaw like Zurdo.

Saturday’s event is presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing. DAZN will broadcast the event.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel

Lightweight – William Zepeda vs. Rene Alvarardo

Super Flyweight – John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs. Jan Salvatierra

Featherweight – Katsuma Akitsugi vs. Jose Gonzalez

Super Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Eduardo Melendez

Super Featherweight – Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa

Lightweight – Carlos Nava vs. Yampier Hernandez

Cruiserweight – Kareem Hackett vs. Josue Abando

Where to Watch Zurdo vs. Boesel

Boxing fans can watch the Zurdo Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel fight on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and it will be available online via live stream on DAZN, for more information on how to watch tonight’s event visit: www.dazn.com

