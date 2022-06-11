Golden Boy Fight Night: Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly FREE Live Stream Prelims

Undefeated Mexican boxing star Jaime Munguia will return to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, June 11 to take Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly in a super middleweight main event.

Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) is a former world champion at 154 pounds and is one of the biggest stars in Mexican boxing. He was a vicious puncher at light middleweight, and his body is quickly filling out, so he could no longer make the weight. He moved up to 160 pounds and eventually to where he feels most comfortable now at 168 lbs.

Without having to cut the extra amount of weight, Munguia believes he will bring back the old energetic style and his body wont be weak from having to make a lower weight.

Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) comes from Manchester, England, and is a former world title challenger who will be heading into hostile grounds since California is a second home to Munguia and he will have a lot of Mexican support in the venue.

The event will be broadcast on DAZN and before the fight boxing fans will be able to watch a FREE live stream on Golden Boy Boxing’s YouTube channel.

The Golden Boy Fight Night: Munguia vs. Kelly Live Stream Preliminary card features four bouts of up and coming undefeated young prospects who quickly gaining notice in the boxing world.

Watch the Free event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Golden Boy Fight Night Prelim Card

Middleweight – Carlos Ocampo vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez

Light Welterweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores

Lightweight – Japhethlee Llamido vs. Saul Eduardo Hernandez

Super Welterweight – Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: MUNGUIA vs. KELLY LIVE STREAM PRELIMS



Upload by Golden Boy Boxing

