Glory 82 Kickboxing: Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas Free Fight Live Stream Video

GLORY 82 kickboxing at the Maritim Hotel Bonn in Bonn, Germany on Saturday, November 19 will be headlined by Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas in the heavyweight main event.

The GLORY 82 main event pits number 1 ranked heavyweight Antonio Plazibat against the number 10 seed Raul Catinas in a can’t miss heavyweight fight that will showcase the hard hitting finisher Plazibat against the experienced veteran Catinas.

The co-feature is Alim Nabiyev versus Endy Semeleer for the vacant Welterweight Title. Nabiyev is the number 2 ranked fighter in the welterweight division and Semeleer is the number 3 ranked contender and this fight will crown the top fighter in the division.

The card has great match-ups between some of the best kickboxers ready to show their stuff in the best kickboxing Organization in Europe.

Before the main card, fight fans can watch a FREE preliminary undercard on GLORY’s official YouTube page.

The GLORY 82 prelim show will feature two fights in the featherweight division. Denis Wosik will fight Hicham Chaaboute, and Ahmad Chikh Mousa takes on Mohamed el Hammouti.

GLORY 82 Main Card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Raul Catinas

Alim Nabiev vs. Endy Semeleer

Joilton Lutterbach vs. Mark Trijsburg

Itay Gershon vs. Cihad Akipa

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Michal Blawdziewicz

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Juri De Sousa

Free Preliminary Undercard (YouTube)

Dennis Wosik vs. Mohamed El Mesbahi

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Mohamed el Hammouti

The Free Glory 82 Prelim Live Stream on YouTube begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, November 19, 2022.



Video upload by GLORY Kickboxing

