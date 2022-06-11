How to Watch Edgar Berlanga vs Alexis Angulo Fight Stream Live Online

Top Rank promotions will host a double-header boxing card from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York featuring featuring Puerto Rican rising stars on June 11 a day before the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

The main event has knockout artist and proud Puerto Rican Edgar “The Chose One” Berlanga going up against Alexis Angulo in a 10 round super middleweight bout.

Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) is an undefeated star from the New York area who wants to carry the torch for the next wave of Puerto Rican boxing stars and follow the likes of Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto.

In his most recent fights he gained criticism by fans for not being able to finish his opponents and that is the burden of being labeled a knockout artist early, the fans have gotten spoiled and expect Berlanga to knockout every opponent but as the competition steps up a KO is less likely and the goal now is to win and work on his boxing skills.

Berlanga wants to show improvement each fight and get into a groove of being comfortable in the ring with pressure to live up to the hype, he wants to make that statement tonight against and upset minded Angulo (27-2, 23 KOs).

The co-feature will pit two Puerto Rican fighters with the same last name against each other when junior lightweights Henry Lebron (15-0, 10 KOs) and Luis Lebron (18-1, 11 KOs) square off in a 130-pound contest scheduled for 8-rounds.

Main Card ESPN/ESPN+

Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo

Super Featherweight – Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron

Prelim Undercard ESPN+

Junior Featherweight – Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan

Junior Welterweight – Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger

Lightweight – Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos

Featherweight – Orlando Gonzalez vs. Pablo Cruz

Junior Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa

Lightweight – Frevian Gonzalez vs. Refugio Montellano

Women’s Flyweight – Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga

Watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live streamed on ESPN+, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT. The preliminary undercard before the television broadcast will be streamed exclusively online on ESPN+ at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT.

