How to Watch Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 Fight Stream Online

The big Bantamweight championship unification Naoya “Monster” Inoue vs Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire is just around the corner and these two punchers will put it all on the line in a rematch that has the potential for another “Fight of the Year” candidate.

Inoue vs. Donaire 2 returns to the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan where they first fought in a “Fight of the Year” classic that ended in a 12-round war.

Inoue will once again risk his undefeated record against the much older veteran champion in Donaire. This is a fight that could go either way, the first one was competitive and even though the Japanese won the unanimous decision, Donaire damaged Inoue’s eye and both had wear and tear.

Will the age of Donaire finally show up on fight night or will he defy father time and have one more amazing performance at the age of 39?

The winner of this fight will have 3 of the 4 belts and goes a step closer to undisputed. The fight is promoted by Top Rank and will be broadcast stateside on ESPN+.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire (WBA, IBF, WBC titles)

Super Bantamweight – Takuma Inoue vs. Gakuya Furuhashi

Light Welterweight – Andy Hiraoka vs. Shun Akaiwa

Super Bantamweight – Toshiya Ishii vs. Hikaru Fukunaga

Kanamu Sakama vs. Fuki Ishigaki

How to Watch Inoue vs. Donaire II

The fight will take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Japan at 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT. ESPN+ live streaming service will cover the fight in the USA, and Sky Sports will show it in the United Kingdom at 10:00 am BST.

For more information on how to live stream Inoue-Donaire II visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

